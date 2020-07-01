Families of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow release statement

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The families of the two children whose remains were found last month in rural Idaho released a statement on Wednesday saying they are “utterly devastated,” trying to comprehend the death of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.
In the Facebook post, JJ and Tylee were described as children full of brilliant light and jubilance for life, ended at the hands of those who were supposed to love and protect them.
“We have utmost faith in the judicial process and are confident justice will prevail,” JJ’s grandmother Kay Woodcock said. “We want to express our immeasurable gratitude to the numerous law enforcement agencies and officers who tirelessly worked this case amongst the others within this tangled web.”
Woodcock said they are waiting for investigators to release the bodies of JJ and Tylee before they can hold a funeral.
“Upon release, we plan public services held in Rexburg ID., Phoenix AZ., then Lake Charles, LA. Please be assured once memorial details are finalized a public statement with details will be released.”
The children’s mother Lori Vallow Daybell and her new husband Chad Daybell remain jailed in Idaho on charges dealing with the destruction or concealment of evidence.
No one has been charged with killing JJ and Tylee so far.
