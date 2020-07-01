COVID-19 IN SWLA: 429 new cases in Calcasieu

Calcasieu’s increase came as part of a high number of test results - 2,167, which appears to be the highest number of single-day tests returned in the parish. However, 20 percent of those tests came back positive, which is more than double what the parish was seeing in early June. While Calcasieu only saw more than 10 percent of tests come back positive one day from June 1 through June 24, five of the six days since then have seen more than 10 percent of tests come back positive.