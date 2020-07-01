COVID-19 IN SWLA: 429 new cases in Calcasieu

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish reported 429 new cases of COVID-19 when the Louisiana Department of Health released updated numbers Wednesday.
That easily accounted for the majority of the 491 new cases in Southwest Louisiana Wednesday and one-fifth of the 2,083 new cases reported across the state.
Calcasieu’s increase came as part of a high number of test results - 2,167, which appears to be the highest number of single-day tests returned in the parish. However, 20 percent of those tests came back positive, which is more than double what the parish was seeing in early June. While Calcasieu only saw more than 10 percent of tests come back positive one day from June 1 through June 24, five of the six days since then have seen more than 10 percent of tests come back positive.
Six new cases were reported in Allen Parish, 13 in Beauregard, seven in Cameron, 21 in Jeff Davis and 15 in Vernon.
No additional deaths were reported in Southwest Louisiana. Seventeen were reported statewide.
Each death in Calcasieu suspected of being from COVID goes through a review process before a determination is made, said Charlie Hunter with the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office. Each case is independently reviewed by a certified death investigator, then the information - which includes the case report and a copy of the COVID-19 test - is submitted to Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke, who makes the final determination.
ALLEN - 310 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 165 state tests | 4,791 commercial tests
BEAUREGARD - 214 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 39 state tests | 3,760 commercial tests
CALCASIEU - 1,729 case(s) | 59 death(s) | 667 state tests | 25,281 commercial tests
CAMERON - 53 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 1 state tests | 360 commercial tests
JEFF DAVIS - 370 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 492 state tests | 5,844 commercial tests
VERNON - 153 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 957 state tests | 3,348 commercial tests
STATE - 60,178 case(s) | 3,130 death(s) | 35,932 state tests | 716,156 commercial tests | 799 COVID-19 patients hospitalized | 84 patients on ventilators | 43,026 patients presumed recovered.
Click HERE for more. The state updates the website daily, at noon.
PARISH INFORMATION
CALCASIEU PARISH
The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Calcasieu was reported on Thursday, March 19. Parish officials reported the first death from COVID-19 on Monday, March 23. It was also the first death from COVID-19 reported in Southwest Louisiana.
ALLEN PARISH
The Louisiana Department of Health reported the first two positive cases of coronavirus in Allen Parish on its website Monday, March 23. Both cases were at Oakdale Federal Correctional Complex, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.
Two more cases were announced on Thursday, March 26.
Patrick Jones, 49, a prisoner at Oakdale FCC, died Saturday, March 28, from the virus. He complained of a persistent cough on Thursday, March 19, and was transported to a local hospital. He was placed on a ventilator on Friday, March 20.
BEAUREGARD PARISH
Beauregard Parish reported its first positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, March 21. Beauregard Parish officials said in a news release that they were advised by the state today that a test had come back positive. Read the full news release HERE.
CAMERON PARISH
One of the last parishes in Louisiana to report at confirmed case, Cameron Parish reported its first case of COVID-19 on April 7.
When Cameron reported its first case, Tensas Parish was the only parish with no confirmed cases.
“This has been expected and anticipated,” officials with the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparation said in an email. “We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and do their part in decreasing the spread of infection by following CDC guidelines.”
These include:
• Practice social distancing.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Stay home if you are sick.
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jeff Davis Parish was reported on Tuesday, March 24.
VERNON PARISH
Representatives with Byrd Hospital in Leesville confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at their facility on Saturday, March 21.
