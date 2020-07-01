City of Lake Charles temporarily closes I-10 North Beach

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced that the I-10 North Beach will be closed as of Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
The city says the closure is a precautionary public health and safety effort due to the increase of COIVD-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area.
This closure includes access to the parking lot at the old Harrah’s Casino site which will be closed on the same day and the Lake Charles Civic Center.
The city says these closures will remain in place until they receive further guidance from the appropriate state-level officials once the state begins to move into Phase 3 reopening.
