Boys and Girls Club is officially coming back to Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - According to Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter it’s something the community has needed for a while and now after a decades long hiatus, the Boys and Girls Club is officially making its way back to our community.
This comes after the plan is given the green light at tonight’s city council meeting.
Missy Andrade, ceo and president of the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana, says after working with community members for the last few years, she’s excited for the project to finally become reality and cannot wait to begin serving kids in the Lake Area.
“We are responding to a need here in the community. We’ve heard from people, that options for kids are limited,” states Andrade. “They really need a safe quality after school and summer option and we’re excited to bring that here.”
Cheniere Energy also played a huge role in making this idea come true. The company has donated $100,000 to the Boys and Girls Club.
The Columbus Circle Recreation Center on Greinwich Boulevard in Lake Charles is set to be the site where kids will be able to take advantage of everything the program has to offer.
Mayor Nic Hunter hopes it will serve as a place for our youth to grow, learn, play, and encourage each other.
“I want young men and women to feel like the Boys and Girls Club showed them a path towards being productive and being really a part of society and that’s what I think we can accomplish,” says Hunter.
Although the coronavirus has dictated much of the year already, Andrade says their plan is still to open later this year. However, she says the Boys and Girls Club is keeping all variables in mind when deciding an opening date that works with area schools’ plans.
“School districts are building out plan A, B and C. We are talking with the school district to make sure that we understand what their plan is, so that we can respond accordingly. So, it is still our goal to open for Fall 2020. We just have to be a little flexible with the starting date with all of the different variables going on right now.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.