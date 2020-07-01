Boston to remove statue of slave kneeling before Lincoln

A statue that depicts a freed slave kneeling at Abraham Lincoln's feet rests on a pedestal, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Boston. The statue in Boston is a copy of the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Emancipation Group and the Freedman's Memorial, that was erected in Lincoln Park, in Washington, D.C., in 1876. Three years later, the copy was installed in Boston. (Source: AP Photo/Steven Senne)