Alternative Baseball Organization expanding to Lake Charles

Duncan says he’s happy that he’s able to use his experience to help others and is thankful to everyone who volunteers for the organization, “I am so thankful for the volunteers that help make these programs go round and most of all the Lord above for blessing me with both the good and the bad experiences to learn from, to able to adapt to. To teach our players how to adapt to hot streaks and cold streaks in sports because we’re going to go through those same things in real life. And that’s what I’m really blessed for.”