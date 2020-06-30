Lake Charles City Marshal Vic Salvador announces he will not run for re-election

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Ward 3 City Marshal Vic Salvador has announced that he will not be seeking re-election in the November 2020 election.
Salvador issued the following statement regarding his decision:
“After much prayer, careful consideration, and conversation with my wife, Cinnamon, I have decided not to run for re-election for Ward 3 City Marshal. It was a tough decision to make. My 33 years in law enforcement have been rewarding. Throughout my career and during my tenure as Marshal, I have met many wonderful people in our community and hope to maintain those friendships for the rest of my life.
I’ve been blessed with a remarkable career. Although, as many cops do, I carry the scars of witnessing tragedy and seeing people at their worst, but the opportunity to help people has been a pleasure. This year I recognized my passion has diminished, and wanting the best for our community, it is time for me to step aside.
My future remains a dedication to God, my family, my church, and my community. I intend to renew my participation in civic organizations and remain active in the community. I will be a passionate supporter of all first responders, especially professional law enforcement.
I pledge to assist whoever wins the office in November. Please join me in selecting the best candidate.
Many thanks to all my friends and supporters.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve.
-Vic Salvador”
Salvador was elected in 2018 to serve the last two years of former Marshal Joey Alcede’s remaining term following Alcede’s retirement.
