Vernon Parish School Board plans for students to return to campus in the upcoming school year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish School Board is planning for students to return to their campus for the 2020-21 school year with several plans in mind, including virtual education options.
Superintendent James Williams said while the school board wants students back in classrooms, they are formulating plans to also include a hybrid model of schooling that will allow half the students to attend in person, while the other half participate through virtual learning.
“These groups would attend every other day or every other week,” Williams said. “For the families who are not comfortable with their students returning to our campuses in person, virtual education options will be available so no student will fall behind or miss any opportunity.”
The Louisiana Department of Education released guidelines on schools reopening in the state during the pandemic.
Williams said the school board will closely follow these guidelines and provide more specific information in the future after discussing how best to keep students and staff safe when schools start in August.
