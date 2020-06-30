SWLA Arrest Report - June 29, 2020

June 30, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 29, 2020.

John Ivory McCorpen, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jeremy Todd Johnson, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Amy Loise Cahanin, 28, Vinton: Domestic abuse.

Damontre Damon Thomas, 23, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a police officer; aggravated assault; aggravated property damage; endangering a child while driving under the influence (2 charges); aggravated flight from an officer; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; traffic control signals; passing in a no passing zone; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Treymon Jermaine Lofton, 30, New Iberia: Strangulation.

Jeremy Tyree Miller, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; no motor vehicle insurance; child endangerment; strangulation; domestic abuse.

Jeremy Calingsan, 37, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Danny Lee Walter, 67, Vinton: Aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons; aggravated assault with a firearm.

