Mark Herford sworn in as Beauregard Parish Sheriff

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Mark Herford is the newly elected sheriff in Beauregard Parish. Herford was sworn in Tuesday afternoon in a gathering outside the parish courthouse.
Herford thanked the people who showed up to watch the ceremony.
“We’re gonna serve you honorably, I promise you that,” Herford said. “I’m gonna provide you the most professional and best trained deputies in the state.”
Herford succeeds Ricky Moses, who did not seek re-election.
In Southwest Louisiana, incumbent sheriffs took the oath without any special ceremony due to the pandemic. Their new terms officially begin at midnight.
Sheriffs in Louisiana take office on July 1.
