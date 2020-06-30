Mark Herford sworn in as Beauregard Parish Sheriff

Mark Herford sworn in as Beauregard Parish Sheriff
In Beauregard Parish, Mark Herford is the newly elected sheriff. (Source: Mark Herford)
June 30, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT - Updated June 30 at 7:11 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Mark Herford is the newly elected sheriff in Beauregard Parish. Herford was sworn in Tuesday afternoon in a gathering outside the parish courthouse.

[ Beauregard Sheriff's Office swearing in ceremony ]

Herford thanked the people who showed up to watch the ceremony.

“We’re gonna serve you honorably, I promise you that,” Herford said. “I’m gonna provide you the most professional and best trained deputies in the state.”

In Beauregard Parish, Mark Herford is the newly elected sheriff.
In Beauregard Parish, Mark Herford is the newly elected sheriff. (Source: Mark Herford)

Herford succeeds Ricky Moses, who did not seek re-election.

In Southwest Louisiana, incumbent sheriffs took the oath without any special ceremony due to the pandemic. Their new terms officially begin at midnight.

Sheriffs in Louisiana take office on July 1.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.