LifeShare holding 3-day blood drive this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - LifeShare Blood Center will be holding a 3-day blood drive called “United We Give, United We Live” this week.
Benjamin Prijatel, Senior Director of Blood Operations at LifeShare says, “It’s a time of year when we really need blood especially around the holiday weekend that kind help give us a big push to go through also the Summer’s always tough. So that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to get the message out that the community only has the blood supply it needs when everyone comes together, rolls up their sleeve and take that 45 minutes to donate life saving blood and that’s kind of what this events all about.”
The event begins this Thursday, July 2, 2020, and runs through the 4th of July.
LifeShare Blood Center will be open for extended hours during the blood drive:
- Thursday: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Friday: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Those who donate will get a free t-shirt, a free box combo from Raising Cane’s, and a free Waitr delivery.
The Lake Charles LifeShare Blood Center is located at 214 Dr. Michael Debakey Drive.
