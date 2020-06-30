LifeShare holding 3-day blood drive this week

Benjamin Prijatel, Senior Director of Blood Operations at LifeShare says, “It’s a time of year when we really need blood especially around the holiday weekend that kind help give us a big push to go through also the Summer’s always tough. So that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to get the message out that the community only has the blood supply it needs when everyone comes together, rolls up their sleeve and take that 45 minutes to donate life saving blood and that’s kind of what this events all about.”