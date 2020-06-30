Lake Charles “Red White Blue & You” to be streamed online

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Fourth of July celebration “Red White Blue & You” in Lake Charles will be streamed online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of a parade and outdoor festival, a patriotic concert and fireworks will be streamed live on KPLC’s website and Facebook page on July 4.
The City of Lake Charles will host a drive-through flag giveaway Saturday afternoon at Historic City Hall on 1001 Ryan Street.
Volunteers will pass out hand-held American flags, along with a children’s prize, to each car from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“The drive-through will also serve as an American flag depository for old or worn-out American Flags that are no longer a fitting emblem of display,” the city said. “Which will be properly retired with the respect and gravity that it is entitled.”
T-shirts of the “Red White Blue & You” event will also be on sale at the drive-through for $5. This year’s logo was designed by SOWELA Technical Community College student John Latham.
Brandon Broussard and Chez de Bon Temps, a Southwest Louisiana-based traditional Cajun band, will play live on Lake Charles City Hall’s Facebook at 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
Broussard is the first lineup before the Lake Charles Community Band takes the virtual stage at 8:30 p.m. Their concert will be streamed live on KPLC’s website and Facebook.
The patriotic concert will feature a number of selections including “Stars and Stripes Forever” and “America the Beautiful,” the city said.
When the Community Band performs the medley, “Armed Forces Salute,” a member of each branch of the Armed Services will be recognized for the duration of their song.
Fireworks spectacular begins after the concert at 9:15 p.m., which will be streamed on KPLC’s website and Facebook.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.