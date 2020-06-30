Lake Charles “Red White Blue & You” to be streamed online

Lake Charles event on July 4 will be streamed online on KPLC's website and Facebook. (Source: Lake Charles)
June 30, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT - Updated June 30 at 12:18 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Fourth of July celebration “Red White Blue & You” in Lake Charles will be streamed online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of a parade and outdoor festival, a patriotic concert and fireworks will be streamed live on KPLC’s website and Facebook page on July 4.

“Red White Blue & You,” will not have a live audience in 2020. Instead, a patriotic concert and fireworks will be streamed live on KPLCTV.com and KPLC 7 News Facebook Page on Saturday, July 4. (Source: Lake Charles)

The City of Lake Charles will host a drive-through flag giveaway Saturday afternoon at Historic City Hall on 1001 Ryan Street.

Volunteers will pass out hand-held American flags, along with a children’s prize, to each car from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“The drive-through will also serve as an American flag depository for old or worn-out American Flags that are no longer a fitting emblem of display,” the city said. “Which will be properly retired with the respect and gravity that it is entitled.”

T-shirts of the “Red White Blue & You” event will also be on sale at the drive-through for $5. This year’s logo was designed by SOWELA Technical Community College student John Latham.

Brandon Broussard and Chez de Bon Temps, a Southwest Louisiana-based traditional Cajun band, will play live on Lake Charles City Hall’s Facebook at 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Broussard is the first lineup before the Lake Charles Community Band takes the virtual stage at 8:30 p.m. Their concert will be streamed live on KPLC’s website and Facebook.

The patriotic concert will feature a number of selections including “Stars and Stripes Forever” and “America the Beautiful,” the city said.

When the Community Band performs the medley, “Armed Forces Salute,” a member of each branch of the Armed Services will be recognized for the duration of their song.

Fireworks spectacular begins after the concert at 9:15 p.m., which will be streamed on KPLC’s website and Facebook.

