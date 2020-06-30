Lake Charles native Jace Peterson makes Brewers’ 45-man roster

MILWAUKEE, WI. (KPLC) - Former McNeese Cowboy and Hamilton Christian Warrior Jace Peterson has officially received an invite to the Milwaukee Brewers 45-man summer camp. Following the camp, the Brewers will then trim their roster to 30 players going into the upcoming season.
The Lake Charles native is going into his seventh season in the majors. He signed with Brewers in December of last year and earned a spot on the roster by hitting .304 with 2 RBI in 13 spring training games earlier this season.
Prior to his signing with Milwaukee, Peterson played in 131 games over the span of two seasons with the Baltimore Orioles. In 2019, he appeared in 29 games hitting .220 with 2 homers and 11 RBI.
Over the course of his career, Peterson has played in 508 games with a career batting average of .228.
