La. Guard to perform flyovers across Lake Charles area Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Army National Guard’s State Aviation Command will perform flyovers across the state on Wednesday to honor first responders and healthcare professionals who have been working on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic.
Four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters will fly over select hospitals in Slidell, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport and the Monroe area.
The helicopters will be in the Lake Charles area over St. Patrick’s Hospital and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
