ISR swimming lessons and water safety

Sarah Lowery described the close call her family had that convinced them to enroll their children in ISR lessons, “We had a little scare with my son when he was three. And so we were just at the hotel pool and my Aunt was in from Minnesota, we had just ordered lunch. So lunch was delivered and we all got out of the pool. I took his Puddle jumper off. I turned around to go get his shoes and my shoes By the time I turned around my aunt was cannonballing into the pool to save him. I mean it happened fast and it was silent. As soon as that happened I was on a mission to find something that was going to be able to help them be confident and comfortable in the pool.”