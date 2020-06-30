In-Zone Permits for Ward 3 students

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In-Zone Permits will be issued on Monday, July 13 by the Calcasieu Parish School Board Child Welfare and Attendance Office.
According to CPSB, these permits are necessary for students who are registering at any Ward 3 school.
The below documentation is required for each student to obtain a permit:
- Two different utility bills, with one being an electric bill, with parent/guardian name, service address, and address
- Copy of Parent/Guardian ID
Only the person conducting business will be allowed in the building due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Also, the Child Welfare and Attendance Office is not able to make copies, so please come prepared with the above documentation.
Their office is located at 2423 6th Street in Lake Charles. Permits will be issued from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
