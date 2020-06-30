7-in-Seven Countdown: Most Competitive Districts in 2020

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - We are just six weeks away from KPLC’s coverage of Two-A-Days and to get ready we continue our 7-in-Seven countdown.
Countdowns will include topics from McNeese to high school football. A new countdown each week, beginning every Monday.
We continue the countdown with the seven most competitive local districts this upcoming season. Of course, this is just our analysis, you never know what might happen on the gridiron this fall.
7. Class 2A - District 6 (6-2A)
This district was anything but close in 2018 as Notre Dame roared to a 10-0 season, pitching shutouts in three of the four games.
2019 is a classification year, and big changes are brought to the district. Kinder leaves for a much more favorable 5-2A district, while the Division IV champions, Lafayette Christian, add another power player to this already stacked lineup. The Pios too are coming off a state title, and Welsh finished runner-up in Class 2A.
Notre Dame is once again a heavy favorite to run away with another district title, although the Knights will have a say in that. Welsh will have its work cut out for it losing such a strong senior class and Lake Arthur is in a similar boat.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.