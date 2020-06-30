Hamilton Christian’s Jules Sullen leaves for advisor position at McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hamilton Christian head football coach Jules Sullen is leaving his post with the Warriors and is headed to be an athletics advisor with McNeese. Rodrick Anderson of the American Press first reported the story. Sullen leaves HCS after just one season with the Warriors.
Sullen told the American Press that he will assist the Cowboys with the academic course load, APR and other daily tasks that will help student-athletes meet all of the requirements to graduate.
His 2019 season with Hamilton was a good one as he helped turn around the program with a 5-5 record. That win total matched the previous three seasons for the Warriors combined.
Sullen came back to Lake Charles a year ago following one season at Scotlandville. He led the Hornets to a 4-6 record and a playoff appearance in 2018. Sullen made a name for himself coaching locally though with a nine-year stint at his alma mater LaGrange. He posted a 54-47 record while his teams shared or won outright district titles in five seasons, including four straight from 2011-2014.
Hamilton Christian School Athletics Director and head basketball coach Dexter Washington said he’ll take over the head coaching duties of the program this season.
“When I met with the administration, one of the things I told them is that it’s late for me to go out and search for a football coach and bring them. I didn’t want our kids to have to face another new head coach after some have already had three,” said Washington. “I felt like what the players needed was familiarity, someone that they knew and someone that they could trust. Naturally with me being the basketball coach, I mostly know all the kids anyway.
Washington had previously served on the Warriors’ football coaching staff for over a decade.
