FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hazy hot and humid forecast; storms return for the holiday weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Radar showers a few showers popping up across the area overnight and those could provide a brief shower or two for a few of you during the morning commute, although the bulk of these overnight showers come to an end before sunrise. Temperatures again have no fallen below 80 degrees in most areas for lows, combined with high humidity to make for feels like temperatures in the 90s.
Buckle up for another hot and extremely humid day as southerly winds return through the afternoon, at times gusting up to 20 mph. The heat index will again top 100 and there will be few, if any, cooling showers in the forecast this afternoon. Hazy skies also return and combined with clouds will limit the amount of sunshine we see today. So while some areas may struggle to reach 90, it will certainly feel well above that with the heat index thanks to the stifling humidity.
Rain chances remain low for the next couple of days as our second plume of Saharan dust takes hold and keeps hazy skies and slightly reduced air quality for Wednesday and Thursday. A weak but stalling front from the northeast will begin moving closer to the area by Friday which will bring the first in a series of stormy days to the area.
Friday shouldn’t be a washout, but I do expect some afternoon to early evening thunderstorms on the return as the front basically parks itself to northeast through the weekend. This will keep a cycle of daily scattered thunderstorms returning both Saturday and Sunday, mainly during the afternoon through early evening. Plan accordingly if you have an outdoor event as there is a good chance there will be storms at some point during the day.
This stalled front will be the focus of continued daily scattered thunderstorms into early next week with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 70s. This front will eventually fade out by the middle of next week with lower rain chances expected by that time. The tropics look to remain worry free over the next 5 days as development chances in the Gulf or Caribbean remain near zero. An area off New England’s coast has a low chance of development but should be no threat to land.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
