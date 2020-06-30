FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hazy hot and humid forecast; storms return for the holiday weekend

Buckle up for another hot and extremely humid day as southerly winds return through the afternoon, at times gusting up to 20 mph. The heat index will again top 100 and there will be few, if any, cooling showers in the forecast this afternoon. Hazy skies also return and combined with clouds will limit the amount of sunshine we see today. So while some areas may struggle to reach 90, it will certainly feel well above that with the heat index thanks to the stifling humidity.