COVID-19 IN SWLA: 106 new local cases, 7 additional deaths

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - One-hundred-six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Southwest Louisiana when the Louisiana Department of Health released updated numbers Tuesday.
Seven additional deaths were reported in the area, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Southwest Louisiana to 94. One additional death was in Jeff Davis and one in Vernon.
Five of those deaths were in Calcasieu, which also has two more deaths from COVID that haven’t yet been reported on the state’s website, according to Charlie Hunter, an investigator with the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office. All of the deaths occurred in the past week.
Each death suspected of being from COVID goes through a review process before a determination is made, Hunter said. Each case is independently reviewed by a certified death investigator, then the information - which includes the case report and a copy of the COVID-19 test - is submitted to Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke, who makes the final determination.
Forty-three new cases were reported in Calcasieu Parish, 17 in Allen, eight in Beauregard, six in Cameron, 10 in Jeff Davis, and 22 in Vernon.
Across the state, 1,014 new cases and 22 additional deaths were reported. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 rose by 44 to 781 and the number of patients on ventilators rose by four to 83.
ALLEN - 304 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 164 state tests | 4,643 commercial tests
BEAUREGARD - 201 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 38 state tests | 3,586 commercial tests
CALCASIEU - 1,300 case(s) | 59 death(s) | 645 state tests | 23,136 commercial tests
CAMERON - 46 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 1 state tests | 313 commercial tests
JEFF DAVIS - 349 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 491 state tests | 5,589 commercial tests
VERNON - 138 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 957 state tests | 3,188 commercial tests
STATE - 58,095 case(s) | 3,113 death(s) | 35,518 state tests | 692,993 commercial tests | 781 COVID-19 patients hospitalized | 83 patients on ventilators | 42,225 patients presumed recovered.
Click HERE for more. The state updates the website daily, at noon.
PARISH INFORMATION
CALCASIEU PARISH
The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Calcasieu was reported on Thursday, March 19. Parish officials reported the first death from COVID-19 on Monday, March 23. It was also the first death from COVID-19 reported in Southwest Louisiana.
ALLEN PARISH
The Louisiana Department of Health reported the first two positive cases of coronavirus in Allen Parish on its website Monday, March 23. Both cases were at Oakdale Federal Correctional Complex, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.
Two more cases were announced on Thursday, March 26.
Patrick Jones, 49, a prisoner at Oakdale FCC, died Saturday, March 28, from the virus. He complained of a persistent cough on Thursday, March 19, and was transported to a local hospital. He was placed on a ventilator on Friday, March 20.
BEAUREGARD PARISH
Beauregard Parish reported its first positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, March 21. Beauregard Parish officials said in a news release that they were advised by the state today that a test had come back positive. Read the full news release HERE.
CAMERON PARISH
One of the last parishes in Louisiana to report at confirmed case, Cameron Parish reported its first case of COVID-19 on April 7.
When Cameron reported its first case, Tensas Parish was the only parish with no confirmed cases.
“This has been expected and anticipated,” officials with the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparation said in an email. “We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and do their part in decreasing the spread of infection by following CDC guidelines.”
These include:
• Practice social distancing.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Stay home if you are sick.
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jeff Davis Parish was reported on Tuesday, March 24.
VERNON PARISH
Representatives with Byrd Hospital in Leesville confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at their facility on Saturday, March 21.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.