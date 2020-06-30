The Children’s Museum in downtown Lake Charles encourages the public to return

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Children’s Museum in Lake Charles relies on ticket sales, birthday parties, and field trips to operate. COVID-19 closures immensely impacted the non-profit organization, but now they’ve reopened to the public and made numerous changes to ensure visitor safety in hopes of getting back on track.
Allyson Montgomery, assistant director at The Children’s Museum, says her staff is excited to welcome families back.
“Things are a little bit different, but we have safety precautions in place to make everyone have a nice and wonderful pleasant experience while still learning hands on,” Montgomery said.
Of course, “hands on” looks a whole lot different right now. Montgomery says families must purchase tickets in advance for one of their two daily time slots. Temperatures are taken upon arrival and face masks are required inside. The museum is also cleaned between each session and staff cleans frequently touched surfaces while families enjoy the exhibits.
Speaking of exhibits, some are temporarily closed. With a little imagination though, The Children’s Museum has come up with alternatives to keep the learning going.
Kari Casey, a parent and board member for the museum, says her son is having just as much fun. And she says bringing him to experience the “COVID-era” museum may help him understand our country’s “current normal”.
“This is the way it is, and it’s going to be like this for the foreseeable future, Casey said. “So we need to teach our kids about how life is going to be for a little while and get them used to wearing masks and things like that.”
Casey says, she encourages other parents to visit The Children’s Museum to get their kids out of the house for some safe fun while also supporting the local non-profit through the ongoing pandemic.
”Don’t be apprehensive at all,” Casey said. “The staff here is taking great care to make sure that everything is sanitized, and everybody is social distancing. I also wanna say that it’s really important that we support places like this during this time.”
Montgomery says the COVID-19 pandemic has put a huge strain on the non-profit organization. If you would like to donate to The Children’s Museum and help them weather the continuing storm you can do so on their website.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.