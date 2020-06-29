One in custody after police chase in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One person is in custody after leading police on a chase throughout Lake Charles Monday morning, authorities say.
The chase began on Enterprise and 7th Street, headed into downtown Lake Charles, traveled south on Ryan Street, then ended on Weaver Road.
Sgt. Scott Dougherty, with Lake Charles Police, says the chase began when authorities attempted to stop the car for erratic and reckless driving and running red lights.
A KPLC reporter saw a small black car being followed by police on Ryan Street. The chase first went north on Ryan, then headed back south on Ryan Street. KPLC first received viewer reports of the chase on Common Street, near Kirby Street, and has also received reports from viewers who say they saw the chase heading west on McNeese Street, near Nelson Road.
Dougherty says authorities will have more information later.
