New Balance Future Stars Series National Championships

The National Championship will utilize 3 fields at McMurry Park in Sulphur, as well as the fields at Legion Field and the Joe Miller Ballpark on the campus of McNeese State University. With some of the top talent in the country on display, college coaches and professional scouts from around the country will be in Southwest Louisiana to see these young men perform. The Class of 2024 will kick off the event June 30 – July 5 with the Class of 2021 following on July 7 – 12. The Class of 2023 games will take place July 14 – 19 and the Class of 2022 will wrap up the event on July 21 – 26. Schedules for each week can be found online at www.VisitLakeCharles.org/FutureStars.