New Balance Future Stars Series National Championships

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The New Balance Futures Stars Series (NBFSS) National Championships kick off Tuesday with 4 weeks of high caliber competitive baseball tournaments featuring the top amateur baseball players from across the country. The prestigious high school baseball tournaments will call Southwest Louisiana home for the next four years with the total room count this year being in excess of 10,000 room nights and annual estimated economic impact of over $7.5 million, making the National Championship tournaments the largest single sporting event in the history of Southwest Louisiana.
The National Championship will utilize 3 fields at McMurry Park in Sulphur, as well as the fields at Legion Field and the Joe Miller Ballpark on the campus of McNeese State University. With some of the top talent in the country on display, college coaches and professional scouts from around the country will be in Southwest Louisiana to see these young men perform. The Class of 2024 will kick off the event June 30 – July 5 with the Class of 2021 following on July 7 – 12. The Class of 2023 games will take place July 14 – 19 and the Class of 2022 will wrap up the event on July 21 – 26. Schedules for each week can be found online at www.VisitLakeCharles.org/FutureStars.
“We can’t wait to start playing ball in the Lake Charles area with some of the finest young athletes in baseball. I’ve had the privilege of building some strong relationships in this area over the years, having signed my first big leaguer in Lake Charles, Josh Prince. I know this will be a positive experience for the NBFSS National Tournament and a great opportunity for all of the players and their families to share in the culture of this welcoming community,” said Jeremy Booth, Program 15 founder and CEO/President of Baseball Operations for NBFSS.
In addition to the National Championships, Southwest Louisiana will play host to the stars of tomorrow with the NBFSS World Combine, July 12-15, featuring 125 of the top high school baseball players from outside of the United States as well as the NBFSS National Combine, July 19-23, which will feature the top 125 high school baseball players in the U.S. Baseball action continues into the month of August as the New Balance Futures Stars Series Underclass Combine rolls into the area, August 4-7.
“The Visit Lake Charles staff is thrilled to welcome all team members, family, friends and the community to enjoy the excitement of the games at our sports facilities along with the culture, attractions, food, and the great outdoors that Louisiana’s Playground has to offer. Chances are extremely high that several of the players are destined to have a bright future playing major league baseball in the not-too-distant future, and this is the perfect opportunity to see them launch their careers as they showcase their skills,” said Kyle Edmiston, President/CEO of Visit Lake Charles.
“The event has been hosted in Houston for the past three years and Visit Lake Charles outdueled Las Vegas and Nashville for the right to host over the next four years. We could not begin to bring business like this to the Lake Area without strong partnerships and the outpouring of support from local agencies, businesses, the hospitality community, volunteers, and the incredible fanbase right here in Calcasieu Parish. I am looking forward to seeing some first-class baseball this summer,” said Eric Zartler, Sales Director at Visit Lake Charles.
