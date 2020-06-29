Mobile COVID-19 testing sites for SWLA parishes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Mobile COVID-19 testing sites for residents of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parishes.
Test sites are open Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to approximately 12 p.m.
The testing dates and locations may be updated weekly.
ALLEN PARISH
· Monday, June 29: Oakdale Police Station, 118 N. 10th Street
BEAUREGARD PARISH
· Wednesday, July 1: Beaucare, 628 High School Road, DeRidder
CALCASIEU PARISH
· Monday, June 29: Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive
· Tuesday, June 30: Ward 3 Wildcat Stadium, 1201 1st Ave.
· Wednesday, July 1: Moss Bluff Middle School, 297 Park Road
· Thursday, July 2: Iowa City Hall, 115 N. Thomson Ave.
JEFF DAVIS PARISH WEEK 4
· Thursday, July 2: Multipurpose Building, 403 Baker Street, Jennings
Test site details
- The sites, which will be staffed by members of LANG, are open from 8 a.m. to approximately noon.
- Testing is for open for any Louisiana resident 16 years of age and older. LANG-operated sites require valid Louisiana identification. However, other testing sites may not require ID.
- Each testing site will be conducted as a drive-thru test site.
- Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. Walk-up testing is not preferred due to safety concerns, but walk-ups will not be turned away.
- The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
- Once received, the Office of Public Health will contact those who were tested to communicate their results and share any necessary information.
- While awaiting results, individuals who have been tested should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.
