Louisiana lawmakers react to SCOTUS decision in Louisiana abortion law case

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana representatives and senators released individual statements on Monday reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Louisiana’s abortion clinic law.
The Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision the state’s law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals was unconstitutional.
“It’s disappointing to see the Supreme Court add to the misguided legacy of Roe v. Wade by striking down a Louisiana law that fundamentally protects women,” Sen. Kennedy’s statement said. “We can’t deny our responsibility to protect all lives, no matter how loudly the abortion industry insists that baseline standards of medical care don’t apply to them.”
Sen. Cassidy said the ruling leaves women in danger of complications and death from bad procedures without hospital admitting privileges.
Governor John Bel Edwards and other U.S. representatives in the state also posted their reaction on social media.
