Local reaction to Supreme Court ruling on La. abortion clinics

In 2017, 9,920 abortions were provided in Louisiana, though not all abortions that occurred in Louisiana were provided to state residents: Some patients may have traveled from other states, and some Louisiana residents may have traveled to another state for an abortion. There was a 2% decline in the abortion rate in Louisiana between 2014 and 2017, from 10.8 to 10.6 abortions per 1,000 women of reproductive age. Abortions in Louisiana represent 1.2% of all abortions in the United States.