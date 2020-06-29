Local DeQuincy evangelist still in critical condition after testing positive for COVID-19

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - For many across Southwest Louisiana, the coronavirus has hit way too close to home. When Reverend George Guy, evangelist and former pastor was diagnosed with the coronavirus, his family said it quickly took a turn for the worse.
“We were diagnosed June the 6th and it progressively got worse,” said his wife, Sybil Guy. “So, we got home and got to the emergency room at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and my husband was put in because his pneumonia was really bad, they said he had a really bad case of pneumonia, and that’s how it started. He was in the hospital for 10 days and they put him on a vent on the 11th day, where he’s been in critical condition ever since then.”
His daughter, Shronda Miller, explained they were on a trip when they were diagnosed.
”We were very careful, very careful,” Miller said. We were on a trip. We would stop, I would go in to get the groceries, spray everything, but it’s just somewhere in Kentucky, we came in contact with it. This is unavoidable, my dad should not be in the position that he is in.”
Since his hospital admission, the family has been posting daily updates of his condition on his Facebook page to his over 8 thousand followers. Since 2013, Rev. Guy posted daily messages of hope and faith to his followers all across the world whose lives he touched in one or another.
“He has handed out thousands and thousands of gold coins all over this world and they represent healing for your body, your children to be saved, stressed to be relieved,” Guy said. “Everywhere he goes, he hands out these coins and it’s been thousands of dollars worth of coins.”
But the hardest part of all this, his wife said, is not being able to be with him while he battles the coronavirus.
“The hardest thing for me is not being able to touch him or hold his hand,” Guy said. “I haven’t seen him in over 3 weeks and that’s been very hard.”
Rev. Guy’s family says they talk to him and pray together with him every single day though because he is still on a ventilator, he is unable to respond back. They say, they are hoping for a miracle.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.