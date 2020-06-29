Lake Charles Regional Airport seeing steady increase of passengers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the Fourth of July days away and all states across the nation opening up, the Lake Charles Regional Airport is seeing a steady increase in travel.
“We’re still about 50% behind but we’re significantly up,” said Heath Allen, executive director for the Lake Charles Regional Airport. “During the height of this, back in April, we were 87% behind where we would normally be for a typical daily average for Apri, so we’re definitely seeing improvements but still have a long way to go.”
With American Airlines announcing the opening of middle seats to fill planes to capacity, Allen predicts the increase to continue.
“They’ll [American Airlines] be back at three days,” Allen said. “United has not announced the same just yet, but we’re hoping they return to their pre-COVID schedule shortly in the not too distant future as well.”
But with renewed coronavirus concerns especially in Texas, Allen said the airport still has all their safety protocols in place.
“We have added hand sanitizer stations, we’ve added the sneeze guards, those types of precautions for both passengers and the airline and the airport personnel,” Allen said. “When we’re at full capacity, a smaller regional airport, you just don’t have the masses you’re going to have at a large airport in Houston. Now, of course, you’ve got to travel through Houston or Dallas in the case of Lake Charles but you don’t have to stand in those long security lines, long check-in lines, like you have in a lot of those areas. And once you get off the aircraft from Lake Charles, making your connection, those areas are actually a lot larger and you can spread out, that sort of thing.”
Allen advised all those traveling to check the travel restrictions and quarantine restrictions of their destination prior to flying.
