FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain takes a backseat as heat and humidity remain this week

A trough of low pressure from the northeast will drop our way later in the week as the ridge of high pressure weakens. This will send better rain chances into the state by Friday and Saturday. We’ll likely be dodging scattered thunderstorms into the 4th of July weekend, but these look to be nothing more than the summertime variety and no severe weather is anticipated. Just be prepared for some of Mother Nature’s natural fireworks as you plan your Saturday outdoor picnic or fireworks.