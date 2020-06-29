FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain takes a backseat as heat and humidity remain this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With our weekend bringing plenty of heat and humidity along with scattered storms, rain chances to begin the week will take a backseat to the heat and humidity. Extremely muggy conditions this morning have kept temperatures near 80 before sunrise. We’ll be seeing temperatures closer to 90 again this afternoon with heat index values around 104.
Unlike our weekend, rain chances to begin the week are lower thanks to high pressure ridging in from the east. This will also keep plenty of Gulf moisture pumped up over the state which will keep humidity values on the high side. A ridge of upper level high pressure will keep the storm track well to our north while helping to keep the hot temperatures in place with daily heat indices between 100 and 105.
While we saw the Saharan Dust quickly fade over the weekend, there will be another plume beginning to move into our state tomorrow, although this next return of dust doesn’t look to be as thick as last week, so the air quality won’t be as reduced. You’ll probably notice some of the haze beginning to return Tuesday through Thursday. This too will limit daily thunderstorm chances for much of the week.
A trough of low pressure from the northeast will drop our way later in the week as the ridge of high pressure weakens. This will send better rain chances into the state by Friday and Saturday. We’ll likely be dodging scattered thunderstorms into the 4th of July weekend, but these look to be nothing more than the summertime variety and no severe weather is anticipated. Just be prepared for some of Mother Nature’s natural fireworks as you plan your Saturday outdoor picnic or fireworks.
The tropics also continue on a longer quiet stretch this week as no development in Gulf or anything close to home. There are a couple areas in the Atlantic that have a small chance of development this week but neither has high chance of poses any threat to land.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
