FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Limited rain the next few days, the heat and humidity will be noticeable though!

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our weather pattern is changing back to a dry setup for the next few days as an upper level ridge of high pressure develops over our area. So, expect a hot and dry weather pattern for at least the next few days!
Tonight, will be warm and muggy with lows barely reaching the upper 70s from I-10 north, and lows will remain in the 80s south of I-10. Temperatures will warm quickly Tuesday under partly cloudy skies with highs topping out near 90 degrees, but the heat index will be at or above the 100-degree mark!
Wednesday and Thursday will be just like Tuesday with no rain expected along with warm temperatures. But the ridge of high pressure will slide farther west by the end of the week and that will allow some scattered showers beginning Friday.
By this weekend we may see some upper level disturbances moving across the area, these always cause rain chances to go up. Unfortunately, there is no way to time them out this far in advance, so for now the rain chance will increase to 40% but that may change as we get closer to the weekend and the forecast becomes more certain.
The tropics are quiet with no signs of anything developing close to home over the next 5 days. Sahara dust will once again move across SWLA over the next few days. Dust limits tropical development, so it is good; but it can aggravate respiratory issues, so use caution later this week as less rain will make the dust more noticeable. And remember you can pick up our hurricane tracking chart at all Southwest Louisiana Popeyes restaurants!
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
