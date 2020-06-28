FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and muggy afternoon with some storms, drier afternoons are ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen some showers and storms moving through this afternoon, but many of us have remained dry. The bigger story is the humidity today as we have seen temperatures in the middle and upper 80′s, but with humidity it feels more like the upper 90′s to near 100.
As we move through the rest of this evening we see temperatures remaining warm with the humidity values helping to keep the feels like temperatures even warmer. Rain chances will continue to diminish as we head into the evening and overnight and that will be a trend that continues into the new week as well. We’ve above average temperatures the last couple of evenings with lows in the upper 70′s and that trend won’t be breaking anytime soon as we can expect upper 70′s for lows Monday morning and lasting through the next ten days. For Monday we can expect a drier afternoon with some isolated showers and storms possible, but once again the bigger story will be the heat and humidity as southerly flow continues to bring Gulf moisture into the area. Highs Monday will be very similar as well as we can expect them to top off in the upper 80′s to near 90.
The drying trend continues through the Thursday as we see high pressure off to our south and east and that will help to keep some of the more widespread shower and storms to the north. That doesn’t mean we will be completely dry with some pop up storms still possible as we head into our afternoon. Temperatures remain steady as well as highs are in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s, so any outdoor activities you may have make sure to stay hydrated as heat indices will be high as well. We see another change into the end of the week as a cut off low looks to form to the north and a few upper level disturbances swing through helping to increase our rain chances.
Into Friday and next weekend the rain chances look to return and we will see more widespread shower and storm chances returning. Clouds will be on the increase as well, but temperatures look to stay in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. For now enjoy the drier weather and sunshine we see to start off the new week!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.