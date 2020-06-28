FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and muggy afternoon with some storms, drier afternoons are ahead

As we move through the rest of this evening we see temperatures remaining warm with the humidity values helping to keep the feels like temperatures even warmer. Rain chances will continue to diminish as we head into the evening and overnight and that will be a trend that continues into the new week as well. We’ve above average temperatures the last couple of evenings with lows in the upper 70′s and that trend won’t be breaking anytime soon as we can expect upper 70′s for lows Monday morning and lasting through the next ten days. For Monday we can expect a drier afternoon with some isolated showers and storms possible, but once again the bigger story will be the heat and humidity as southerly flow continues to bring Gulf moisture into the area. Highs Monday will be very similar as well as we can expect them to top off in the upper 80′s to near 90.