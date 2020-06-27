Iota infielder Tyler LeJeune commits to LSU

IOTA, La. (KPLC) - One of the area’s top baseball prospects announced his college choice on Friday. Rising junior infielder Tyler LeJeune took to Twitter to announce that he’ll suit up for the LSU Tigers once his days at Iota are over.
As a freshman, LeJeune hit .321 with five doubles, two triples and 10 RBI as he helped lead the Bulldogs to the Class 3A quarterfinals. During a shortened season due to the pandemic this spring, he hit .368 with a pair of doubles. He also scored 12 runs and had two RBI.
LeJeune originally committed to UL Lafayette in April of 2019.
