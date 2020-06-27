FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this afternoon, we see a drier pattern into the new week

Through the rest of this evening the rain chances will continue to fall as we head towards late evening, but the one thing that will be very slow to fall is going to be our temperatures. Much like last evening when we were in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s through the majority of the evening and overnight period, we can expect to see the same thing for this evening. Temperatures start out in the middle and upper 70′s for our Sunday with a mostly dry start with just a slight chance for an isolated shower. Into the afternoon temperatures will once again look to climb into the upper 80′s to near 90 with a few peaks of sunshine from time to time. Overall the rain and storm chance for tomorrow afternoon will be a little lower as we see some of the isolated storms popping up for the afternoon, much like on our Saturday. Rain chances will be on the decrease as we head into the new week as we see a slight change in the weather pattern.