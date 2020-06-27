FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this afternoon, we see a drier pattern into the new week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A few showers and storms have moved through Southwest Louisiana this afternoon and a few more will be possible as we head into the evening before rain chances diminish. Temperatures are on the warm side as we are in the upper 80′s and even a few lower 90′s.
Through the rest of this evening the rain chances will continue to fall as we head towards late evening, but the one thing that will be very slow to fall is going to be our temperatures. Much like last evening when we were in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s through the majority of the evening and overnight period, we can expect to see the same thing for this evening. Temperatures start out in the middle and upper 70′s for our Sunday with a mostly dry start with just a slight chance for an isolated shower. Into the afternoon temperatures will once again look to climb into the upper 80′s to near 90 with a few peaks of sunshine from time to time. Overall the rain and storm chance for tomorrow afternoon will be a little lower as we see some of the isolated storms popping up for the afternoon, much like on our Saturday. Rain chances will be on the decrease as we head into the new week as we see a slight change in the weather pattern.
Into the new week rain chances remain low as we are in a slightly drier pattern, but it definitely won’t feel like a drier pattern as the moisture looks to go nowhere anytime soon as we continue to see southerly flow. Temperatures remain steady as well as our afternoon highs climb into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s as we see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout each day with a stray shower or storm chance.
Into the middle and ending of the week we could see a second batch of Saharan Dust working its way into the area and this one maybe a little more noticeable because we will drier than the previous week. The dry pattern doesn’t last too long though as we will be watching for higher rain chances return as another disturbance looks to move into the area and bring the widespread shower and storm chances back into the picture. Enjoy the rest of your Saturday evening and Sunday as we look to remain dry other than an afternoon storm!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.