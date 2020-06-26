Two local teens organize “Prayer Over Our City” event

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two local teens are working together in hopes of bringing their fellow community members together in prayer.
18-year-olds Logan Clark and MaKeithan Bell are planning the “Pray Over Our City” event happening on Saturday, June 27. The event is being held at New Covenant Faith Baptist Church from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will focus on topics like the pandemic and social injustice.
“We can all unite as one to pray about everything that’s been happening like COVID-19,” MaKeithan said. “We want to pray about all the lives that have been taken, not just black but all the lives that have been taken.”
The teens said they are looking to step up as prayer warriors to help bridge a gap in communication.
“I think that this is an event that will not only shift Lake Charles, but this is an event that will shift other places,” Bell said. “Hopefully, you know, what we do in Lake Charles will inspire another state or another city or another group of people to do something just like this.”
Several local pastors, law enforcement officials, and local leaders, including Mayor Nic Hunter, will be in attendance.
“Government absolutely has to be at the table,” Mayor Hunter said. “We have a role to play in progressing society forward with a lot of the things we are facing today as a nation and as a community.”
