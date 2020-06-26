SWLA Arrest Report - June 25, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 25, 2020.
Candace Nicole Victorian, 28, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse.
Bobby James Davis, 39, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Robert Earl Chaison, 26, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Jowarski Manuwell Captain, 38, Ville Platte: Possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; aggravated flight from an officer; property damage under $1,000; resisting an officer; no license; instate detainer.
Billy W. Ellis, 72, Westlake: Sexual battery.
Kentrell Lee Roberts, 27, Orange, TX: Domestic abuse of a pregnant victim; property damage under $1,000.
Chad Lynn Parker, 28, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
