Sun Up for Lake Chuck

One of the reasons sunflowers were chosen is because they’re very easy to manage, “Sunflowers are really easy and that’s another reason we choose them. Just find a patch of dirt, plant the seeds about one inch deep. Cover them up and water them. They should start to growing in about a week or so as long as they get a lot of sun. They mature around two months or so. So if you planted them now you can expect to see them by September.”