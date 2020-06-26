Mayor Nic Hunter gives statement regarding South’s Defenders Monument

The South's Defenders Memorial Monument was put on the lawn of the Calcasieu courthouse in 1915, to honor the confederate war dead of Southwest Louisiana. (Source: KPLC)
June 26, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 2:00 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter released a statement on Friday regarding the Confederate statue at the Calcasieu courthouse.

In his post on Facebook, Hunter said a courthouse lawn is not the place for the South’s Defenders Monument, which has been a subject of debate.  

“In the year 2020, a courthouse lawn is not the place for this monument,” Hunter said. “The statue should not be destroyed or erased. It should be relocated with thoughtfulness and modern context, and while I do not have the answer for where it should be relocated to, I am willing to be a part of a constructive conversation about this and how to move forward together.”

Read Mayor Nic Hunter’s full statement below:

