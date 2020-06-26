Mayor Nic Hunter gives statement regarding South’s Defenders Monument

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter released a statement on Friday regarding the Confederate statue at the Calcasieu courthouse.
In his post on Facebook, Hunter said a courthouse lawn is not the place for the South’s Defenders Monument, which has been a subject of debate.
“In the year 2020, a courthouse lawn is not the place for this monument,” Hunter said. “The statue should not be destroyed or erased. It should be relocated with thoughtfulness and modern context, and while I do not have the answer for where it should be relocated to, I am willing to be a part of a constructive conversation about this and how to move forward together.”
Read Mayor Nic Hunter’s full statement below:
