Lake Charles woman wins trip to Barbados on the Today Show

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With one minute to run around the house and find three summertime essential items, 36-year-old Lake Charles resident Danika Broussard grabbed a bottle of sunscreen, flip flops and a swimsuit.
Broussard’s scavenger hunt was led by TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager via Facetime on Friday morning.
“I was so excited, just the adrenaline of being on the same Facetime with Hoda and Jenna, that I blanked out and didn’t know where I was going,” Broussard said, who is a fan of Jenna.
“Why do you call Jenna your spirit animal?” Hoda asked. “Everything about her – her personality, she loves to read, I’m like ‘We could be BFFS, all day’,” Broussard replied.
Despite the nerves, Broussard successfully completed the “Fun in the Sun” scavenger hunt and won a trip to Barbados – round trip airfare, four-night stay at the Accra Beach Hotel and Spa with a deluxe ocean view suite, steps away from the white, sandy beaches of the Caribbean.
“[Barbados] It’s somewhere completely different than I’ve ever been,” Broussard said. “I do a lot of Disney trips and cruises and it’s going to be something completely different. I’m really excited. I’ve never been to Barbados and staying there will be so much fun.”
Before the call, Broussard’s summer plans were to stay healthy.
“Just trying my best to keep a healthy mindset,” Broussard said. “Eat right and exercise more and enjoy the small things in life, like walking around the neighborhood and not be so hustle and bustle. Trying to take it easy.”
Broussard not only has a tropical trip to look forward to but her childhood dream came true.
“My family freaked out because growing up, I would tell my mom and siblings and dad that I wanted to be the next Katie Couric and be on the Today show,” Broussard said. “I went to school and studied public relations and that was my dream. [Now] I’m going to be on the Today show with the person I love so much.”
Broussard said she’s waiting for details on the trip, which she’ll decide when to go.
