Lafayette man arrested following high speed pursuit in Jennings

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lafayette man who was wanted for aggravated assault with a weapon has been arrested following a high-speed pursuit along I-10, according to the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified of a pursuit in progress out of the Lafayette area involving a White GMC Yukon on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
During the pursuit, Lafayette Sheriff’s Office deputies say they saw the driver throw several times out of his vehicle. Jeff Davis Sheriff’s deputies say they also saw the driver throw something blue out of the vehicle near the Jennings veteran’s home as they traveled westbound along I-10 and then onto Hwy 97.
The blue item was later found to be a t-shirt that had been wrapped around a Professional Ordinance Carbon 15 .223 pistol which had previously been reported stolen.
The driver moved through north Jennings and back onto I-10 as he reached speeds over 100 mph. The pursuit ended when two 18-wheelers assisted deputies by blocking both westbound lanes and slowing traffic to a stop.
The driver, Joshua Lee Damond, 28, of Lafayette, was arrested near the Lacassine exit.
Damond was transported to the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail and then released to the Lafayette Sheriff’s Office for charges.
Damond was booked for passing in a no-passing zone, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of a firearm while in the presence of a criminally dangerous substance, and littering.
