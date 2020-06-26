FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning showers move out by afternoon as the haze thickens today

These storms will be capable of cloud to ground lightning, so make sure to head indoors when thunder roars and have the KPLC weather app to track the storms. Our daily summertime scenario of a few thunderstorms during the afternoon will continue into next week, although lower chances of daily storms look to come by the middle part of next week. Daily highs around 90 with lows at night in the upper 70s. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms return as well for the following weekend.