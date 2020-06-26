FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning showers move out by afternoon as the haze thickens today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our Friday morning unfortunately isn’t off to a dry start for a lot of Southwest Louisiana as showers and a few embedded thunderstorms continue to push through the area. The upper level low responsible for our storms continues to slowly crawl across South Louisiana this morning and continues to develop showers and a few thunderstorms on its trek.
The best chances of rain will come before the noon hour with cloudy and hazy skies this afternoon as the Saharan Dust thickens up. The remainder of the afternoon will bring less rain but some of the haziest conditions as the thickest part of the dust moves into Southwest Louisiana.
An Air Quality Action Day has been issued until this evening for the particulates that could cause some respiratory distress in sensitive groups of people with underlying lung or respiratory disease or who are prone to asthma attacks. The dust plume begins to become less concentrated over the area this weekend, also being mixed out of the atmosphere by the return of scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon hours of both Saturday and Sunday.
These storms will be capable of cloud to ground lightning, so make sure to head indoors when thunder roars and have the KPLC weather app to track the storms. Our daily summertime scenario of a few thunderstorms during the afternoon will continue into next week, although lower chances of daily storms look to come by the middle part of next week. Daily highs around 90 with lows at night in the upper 70s. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms return as well for the following weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
