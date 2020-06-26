FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy and hazy afternoon, we are expecting more showers and storms for the weekend

Temperatures have held pretty steady this afternoon as we have warmed into the middle 80′s once again despite the fact we haven’t seen much in the way of sunshine this afternoon. For the rest of this evening we can expect cloudy conditions to persist and even a light shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out through the evening. What won’t change much is our temperatures as we fall back into the upper 70′s through the overnight hours and that is where we can expect to start out for our Saturday with a few areas in the middle 70′s farther to the north. For our weekend as a whole we are shaping up to see two very similar days as we see highs in the upper 80′s with very muggy conditions as we are still seeing plenty of Gulf moisture moving through the area. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible once again as we see upper level disturbances moving through the region and that will help to spark the afternoon storms. Lows for Sunday will once again be very similar with middle and upper 70′s.