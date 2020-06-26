FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy and hazy afternoon, we are expecting more showers and storms for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A cloudy and hazy afternoon across Southwest Louisiana as we are seeing some of the effects of the Saharan Dust moving its way in. The good news is we haven’t been tracking as many showers and storms this afternoon as we have the last couple of days, but the rain chances return into the weekend.
Temperatures have held pretty steady this afternoon as we have warmed into the middle 80′s once again despite the fact we haven’t seen much in the way of sunshine this afternoon. For the rest of this evening we can expect cloudy conditions to persist and even a light shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out through the evening. What won’t change much is our temperatures as we fall back into the upper 70′s through the overnight hours and that is where we can expect to start out for our Saturday with a few areas in the middle 70′s farther to the north. For our weekend as a whole we are shaping up to see two very similar days as we see highs in the upper 80′s with very muggy conditions as we are still seeing plenty of Gulf moisture moving through the area. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible once again as we see upper level disturbances moving through the region and that will help to spark the afternoon storms. Lows for Sunday will once again be very similar with middle and upper 70′s.
The warm mornings don’t look to go anywhere anytime soon as we head into the next week we see lows each morning in the middle and upper 70′s. As for our afternoon highs we will see a slight warm up as we head into the new week as we are in the upper 80′s to near 90 each day. The one key difference you’ll see is the fact that rain chances are slightly lower with only isolated pop up thunderstorms possible each afternoon through the ending of the week.
Rain chances remain low until next weekend when we see another disturbance move through the area and then we see a better chance of scattered showers and storms enter our area. For now the tropics are remaining quiet thanks in part to the Saharan Dust and it looks to keep things quiet over the next week or so. For now keep the rain gear handy for the weekend and have a safe and enjoyable weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.