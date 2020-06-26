COVID-19 IN SWLA: 151 new local cases, two additional deaths

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - One-hundred-fifty new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Southwest Louisiana when the Louisiana Department of Health released updated numbers Thursday.
Two additional deaths were reported in the area - one in Jeff Davis and one in Vernon Parish.
The Department of Health says that due to a planned power outage, there will be no update on Saturday.
Seventy-seven new cases were reported in Calcasieu Parish, 17 in Allen, 11 in Beauregard, two in Cameron, 33 in Jeff Davis, and 11 in Vernon.
Across the state, 1,354 new cases and 26 additional deaths were reported. Statewide, hospitalizations from COVID-19 reached 700 for the first time since May 29. The number of patients on ventilators continued to hover around the 70s as it has for the past several weeks.
ALLEN - 274 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 164 state tests | 4,347 commercial tests
BEAUREGARD - 184 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 35 state tests | 3,128 commercial tests
CALCASIEU - 1,138 case(s) | 54 death(s) | 623 state tests | 21,542 commercial tests
CAMERON - 38 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 1 state tests | 286 commercial tests
JEFF DAVIS - 316 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 485 state tests | 5,214 commercial tests
VERNON - 107 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 927 state tests | 2,748 commercial tests
STATE - 54,769 case(s) | 3,077 death(s) | 33,319 state tests | 644,687 commercial tests | 700 COVID-19 patients hospitalized | 73 patients on ventilators | 39,792 patients presumed recovered.
Click HERE for more. The state updates the website daily, at noon.
PARISH INFORMATION
CALCASIEU PARISH
The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Calcasieu was reported on Thursday, March 19. Parish officials reported the first death from COVID-19 on Monday, March 23. It was also the first death from COVID-19 reported in Southwest Louisiana.
ALLEN PARISH
The Louisiana Department of Health reported the first two positive cases of coronavirus in Allen Parish on its website Monday, March 23. Both cases were at Oakdale Federal Correctional Complex, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.
Two more cases were announced on Thursday, March 26.
Patrick Jones, 49, a prisoner at Oakdale FCC, died Saturday, March 28, from the virus. He complained of a persistent cough on Thursday, March 19, and was transported to a local hospital. He was placed on a ventilator on Friday, March 20.
BEAUREGARD PARISH
Beauregard Parish reported its first positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, March 21. Beauregard Parish officials said in a news release that they were advised by the state today that a test had come back positive. Read the full news release HERE.
CAMERON PARISH
One of the last parishes in Louisiana to report at confirmed case, Cameron Parish reported its first case of COVID-19 on April 7.
When Cameron reported its first case, Tensas Parish was the only parish with no confirmed cases.
“This has been expected and anticipated,” officials with the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparation said in an email. “We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and do their part in decreasing the spread of infection by following CDC guidelines.”
These include:
• Practice social distancing.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Stay home if you are sick.
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jeff Davis Parish was reported on Tuesday, March 24.
VERNON PARISH
Representatives with Byrd Hospital in Leesville confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at their facility on Saturday, March 21.
