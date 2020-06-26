COVID-19 IN SWLA: 151 new local cases, two additional deaths

March 20, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT - Updated June 26 at 12:25 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - One-hundred-fifty new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Southwest Louisiana when the Louisiana Department of Health released updated numbers Thursday.

Two additional deaths were reported in the area - one in Jeff Davis and one in Vernon Parish.

The Department of Health says that due to a planned power outage, there will be no update on Saturday.

Seventy-seven new cases were reported in Calcasieu Parish, 17 in Allen, 11 in Beauregard, two in Cameron, 33 in Jeff Davis, and 11 in Vernon.

Across the state, 1,354 new cases and 26 additional deaths were reported. Statewide, hospitalizations from COVID-19 reached 700 for the first time since May 29. The number of patients on ventilators continued to hover around the 70s as it has for the past several weeks.

ALLEN - 274 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 164 state tests | 4,347 commercial tests

BEAUREGARD - 184 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 35 state tests | 3,128 commercial tests

CALCASIEU - 1,138 case(s) | 54 death(s) | 623 state tests | 21,542 commercial tests

CAMERON - 38 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 1 state tests | 286 commercial tests

JEFF DAVIS - 316 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 485 state tests | 5,214 commercial tests

VERNON - 107 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 927 state tests | 2,748 commercial tests

STATE - 54,769 case(s) | 3,077 death(s) | 33,319 state tests | 644,687 commercial tests | 700 COVID-19 patients hospitalized | 73 patients on ventilators | 39,792 patients presumed recovered.

CALCASIEU PARISH

The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Calcasieu was reported on Thursday, March 19. Parish officials reported the first death from COVID-19 on Monday, March 23. It was also the first death from COVID-19 reported in Southwest Louisiana.

ALLEN PARISH

The Louisiana Department of Health reported the first two positive cases of coronavirus in Allen Parish on its website Monday, March 23. Both cases were at Oakdale Federal Correctional Complex, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

Two more cases were announced on Thursday, March 26.

Patrick Jones, 49, a prisoner at Oakdale FCC, died Saturday, March 28, from the virus. He complained of a persistent cough on Thursday, March 19, and was transported to a local hospital. He was placed on a ventilator on Friday, March 20.

BEAUREGARD PARISH

Beauregard Parish reported its first positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, March 21. Beauregard Parish officials said in a news release that they were advised by the state today that a test had come back positive. Read the full news release HERE.

CAMERON PARISH

One of the last parishes in Louisiana to report at confirmed case, Cameron Parish reported its first case of COVID-19 on April 7.

When Cameron reported its first case, Tensas Parish was the only parish with no confirmed cases.

“This has been expected and anticipated,” officials with the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparation said in an email. “We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and do their part in decreasing the spread of infection by following CDC guidelines.”

These include:

• Practice social distancing.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Stay home if you are sick.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jeff Davis Parish was reported on Tuesday, March 24.

VERNON PARISH

Representatives with Byrd Hospital in Leesville confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at their facility on Saturday, March 21.

