SWLA Arrest Report - June 24, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 24, 2020.
Raven Alexandra Aaron, 21, Lake Charles: Racketeering; bank fraud; theft of $25,000 or more; posting a criminal act publically; obstruction of justice.
Alvin Joseph Pullman Jr., 37, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Cody Deon Poncho, 29, Lake Charles: Probation of violation (2 charges).
Lindsay Telyse Perkins, 30, DeQuincy: Theft under $1,000.
Brent Allen Touchet, 42, Westlake: Issuing worthless checks between $1,000 and $5,000; monetary instrument abuse; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; identity theft of $1,000 or more; forgery (4 charges).
Joseph Mose, 39, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary.
Jorge C. Villanueva, 29, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Keevon Reese Bell, 28, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Lamont Montez Thibodeaux, 41, Missiouri City, TX: Federal detainer.
