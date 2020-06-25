SWLA Arrest Report - June 24, 2020

June 25, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 24, 2020.

Raven Alexandra Aaron, 21, Lake Charles: Racketeering; bank fraud; theft of $25,000 or more; posting a criminal act publically; obstruction of justice.

Alvin Joseph Pullman Jr., 37, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Cody Deon Poncho, 29, Lake Charles: Probation of violation (2 charges).

Lindsay Telyse Perkins, 30, DeQuincy: Theft under $1,000.

Brent Allen Touchet, 42, Westlake: Issuing worthless checks between $1,000 and $5,000; monetary instrument abuse; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; identity theft of $1,000 or more; forgery (4 charges).

Joseph Mose, 39, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary.

Jorge C. Villanueva, 29, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Keevon Reese Bell, 28, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Lamont Montez Thibodeaux, 41, Missiouri City, TX: Federal detainer.

