Sports Person of the Week - Sage Seay

HACKBERRY, La. (KPLC) - After a knee injury ended his football career, McNeese alum Sage Seay found a new passion. He took to Facebook and discovered freestyle bullfighting two years ago and ever since he hasn't looked back.
“I ended up getting an opportunity right there in Sulphur at the Cal-Cam Fair,” bullfighter Sage Seay said. “I fought my first bull and the rest was history, I just fell in love with it.”
Seay says his training regimen is pretty similar now to his time on the gridiron although he did endure some growing pains in the beginning.
“When I first started growing I had absolutely no idea what I was doing,” admitted Seay. “I basically envisioned it as I was a running back and that was a linebacker and I couldn’t let his ass get me.”
Those growing pains would eventually turn into success.
In May of 2019, Seay took down some of the top bullfighters in the world to win his first American Freestyle Bullfighting event.
“I love being an underdog. Showing up to that event and winning that event really put me in a place and showed me that I can do this and compete with the best of them,” Seay said. “But, at the same time I’m thinking I’m still fresh.”
Seay would reach a number two world ranking going into the Ultimate Bull Fighter Southern Showdown in June. Despite coming up short by just one point to top-ranked fighter Justin Josey, he took plenty from the experience.
“I need to go harder, bottom line,” added Seay. “My legs kind of got shot at the end of the fight and I got pushed up against the fence when I could’ve rolled out of it and fought a couple of more seconds to get myself out of there to get my big cell and sell the fight.”
With Seay only being two years in, he still has room for improvement. And as he grows he wants to see the sport do the same.
“It’s really up to us bullfighters to take this sport to the next level,” Seay said of bullfighting. “Freestyle bullfighting is honestly the fastest growing sport in the right now what’s crazy is a lot of people don’t know about it. I honestly truly believe it’s a sport that can end up on ESPN or the Cowboy Channel for the world to see it. We have the right guys and the right people behind us right now in the sport to really get it going.”
