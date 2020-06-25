Mcneese State University to hold “Cowboy Camp” freshman orientation sessions in August

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - 2020 graduates had their senior year hijacked by the pandemic, and now some are still being impacted as they transition into college. COVID-19 has forced Mcneese State University to make adjustments this year including to their orientation sessions.
Toby Osburn, Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management at Mcneese, says those changes also affected their first session of “Cowboy Camp” originally set for this week.
“We decided that it would be best to pivot once again as we have so many times,” Osburn said. “And reschedule these sessions to three single day events in August right before the session starts.”
Now incoming freshman will attend an orientation session in mid-August. Each session will now be held for one day, rather than two with an overnight stay.
Osburn says while there will be smaller group sizes, less material covered in person, and even a price reduction. Despite the many changes, he says the orientation experience is vital at Mcneese and still mandatory for every incoming freshman to attend.
“The orientation experience is a very important element for establishing a framework for success for these students to make sure that they and their parents and families have the information that they need to navigate this process,” Osburn said.
Mcneese is working closely with the Region Five Department of Health to plan for social distancing, mask wearing and cleaning procedures at the upcoming orientation sessions.
Most importantly, Osburn says he and his staff are ecstatic to finally welcome incoming pokes to campus and to begin helping them transition into the next phase of their academic careers.
”If they are anywhere near as excited as we are that this fall term is going to be kicking up here in less than two months,” Osburn said. “Then there’s going to be a lot of hype and a lot of activity over here on the Mcneese campus.”
Updated information regarding orientation, and other important information for your student can be found at Mcneese State University’s website.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.