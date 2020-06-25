Iowa man arrested for Sulphur burglaries

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - An Iowa man has been arrested after several Sulphur residents reported that their homes had been burglarized, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a mobile home park off of Patton Street in Sulphur after they received several complaints of burglaries in the area on June 15, 2020.
Deputies were told that the suspect had stolen several items and damaged their homes.
During their investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Jody P. Brousard, 34, of Iowa. Later that day, Judge David Ritche signed a warrant for $205,000 for Broussard’s arrest.
Broussard was later located and arrested. After a search of his truck detectives say the found a number of the items that had been reported stolen.
Broussard was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for 6 counts of burglary of an inhabited dwelling, 6 counts of property damage worth between $1,000 and $50,000, 5 counts of theft under $1,000, and theft worth between $1,000 and $5,000.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.