Hometown Hero - John Mouton

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man served in Korea during the Vietnam War. But it's what John Mouton did after his military service that makes him a Hometown Hero.
When Mouton volunteered for the Air Force in 1964, he found himself not in Vietnam, but in Korea, guarding the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. When he returned home, he joined VFW Post 2130 and later became chaplain, attending funerals of military veterans.
"When I'd go to the funeral, my wife and I would cut out the obituary and I'd put it in, I'd keep records," said Mouton. "I think I had almost 200. Most of them were WWII veterans who passed away."
When Mouton attended the funeral of a homeless vet, he made phone calls to get a marker for the vet's grave.
"He has no family here. No one would know he was buried here. Now he's got a marker and my wife and i put flowers on his grave. Now the only thing I worry about is when I'm gone, who's going to put flowers on his grave."
Mouton also spent time in hospitals and nursing homes, visiting one veteran who didn't appear conscious.
"I said, 'I'm here to thank you for your service. You are not forgotten.' I told him I'd brought a little flag for him in appreciation. The man never moved. But tears came down his face. Never moved. But he heard me."
Mouton successfully lobbied for a Korean Defense license plate in Louisiana. He has the first and second plates issued.
