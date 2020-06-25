FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms this afternoon, a little drier and hazy for Friday

Rain chances remain high this afternoon as we are tracking a second round of showers and storms moving through Southwest Louisiana bringing heavy rain and gusty winds at times. Rain chances will slowly begin to drop as we head into the overnight hours and remain lower for Friday as higher rain chances push back to the west. Temperatures have remained warm this afternoon with many areas reaching the lower 80′s before the rain came and cooled us back down. Temperatures through the overnight will remain very steady and maybe even warming a degree or two before sunrise on Friday. Overall though lows for Friday morning will be in the middle and upper 70′s as we continue to see southerly bringing in moisture. We are still watching the Saharan Dust moving into the area and it may be a little more noticeable for Friday as we don’t see as much rain and will see a few peaks of sunshine. Overall though very limited impacts other than some nice sunrise and sunsets if we see enough sunshine. The most sensitive in terms of allergies may notice a little difference, but nothing major. highs warm into the middle and upper 80′s, which is just a little warmer than the last couple of days.