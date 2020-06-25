FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms this afternoon, a little drier and hazy for Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another active day in terms of showers and storms as we saw one wave move through this morning and another round moving through this afternoon. Rain chances will decrease into the overnight hours and be lower for Friday, but that could mean we see some hazy skies.
Rain chances remain high this afternoon as we are tracking a second round of showers and storms moving through Southwest Louisiana bringing heavy rain and gusty winds at times. Rain chances will slowly begin to drop as we head into the overnight hours and remain lower for Friday as higher rain chances push back to the west. Temperatures have remained warm this afternoon with many areas reaching the lower 80′s before the rain came and cooled us back down. Temperatures through the overnight will remain very steady and maybe even warming a degree or two before sunrise on Friday. Overall though lows for Friday morning will be in the middle and upper 70′s as we continue to see southerly bringing in moisture. We are still watching the Saharan Dust moving into the area and it may be a little more noticeable for Friday as we don’t see as much rain and will see a few peaks of sunshine. Overall though very limited impacts other than some nice sunrise and sunsets if we see enough sunshine. The most sensitive in terms of allergies may notice a little difference, but nothing major. highs warm into the middle and upper 80′s, which is just a little warmer than the last couple of days.
Into the weekend we see an upper level disturbance pushing into the region, which will increase our rain chances once again as we see daily scattered thunderstorms possible. Lows will remain very mild and muggy as we are in the middle and upper 70′s through Sunday and that will last all the way through next week as well. Highs warm slightly each day going from the middle 80′s to the upper 80′s by Sunday and eventually closer to 90 into next week.
Next week looks to remain a little quieter in terms of rain chances with some isolated storms possible for both Monday and Tuesday before drying out a little more through Thursday. Rain chances won’t be zero as we could still see a shower or storm, but in comparison to this week not nearly as much rain. More good news is that the tropics remain quiet for not and no development is expect over the next couple of days.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.