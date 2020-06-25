FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hazy skies arrive along with scattered tropical downpours this morning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - More storms on the way today after another quiet night across Southwest Louisiana as the finale of our stormiest days brings one final round of scattered downpours and higher than normal rain chances to the area. With the bulk of the area having been spared from flooding yesterday, the risk of additional flash flooding today is much lower as storms will again move through rather quickly upon arrival.
Scattered tropical-like downpours will continue developing throughout Southwest Louisiana after sunrise with the bulk of the rain moving out by early to mid afternoon. An additional one to two inches of rain is possible but the two may be on the higher side as storms moving through quickly will likely leave most areas with less than one inch. Lightning and gusty winds will be possible in the strongest storms.
The evening hours should bring relatively quiet weather but a very warm and sultry feel with high humidity. We’ll also begin to notice some of the haze arriving and that should thicken up even more by Friday.
The stalled front and area of low pressure will begin to finally move out of the area tonight and Friday and leave us with a much quieter forecast tomorrow as the main focus moves towards the Saharan Dust. Lowest air quality should be on Friday and Saturday as models show the thickest of the dust moving through. Some dispersion of the particulates over the weekend may not leave the thick haze in place but for more than a couple of days.
One thing that will also help the dust over the weekend will be the return of daily showers and thunderstorms which will resume in normal summertime fashion by Saturday and Sunday. This pattern for a few hit-or-miss afternoon thunderstorms will continue most of next week with a generally quiet pattern in place otherwise. The tropics also show no signs of waking up in the near future either, which we’re certainly thankful for!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
