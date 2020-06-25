Early voting continues through July 4

"I Voted" sticker (Source: WVIR)
June 25, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT - Updated June 25 at 11:30 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Early voting for the July 11 election is continuing through July 4.

Early voting takes place from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily at various locations, with the exception of Sunday, June 28. You will be able to early vote on the July 4 holiday.

The July 11 election is Louisiana’s presidential primary ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

VOTING LOCATIONS

CALCASIEU PARISH

· Lake Charles – Calcasieu Parish Courthouse, 1000 Ryan Street.

· Moss Bluff – Calcasieu Parish Library, 261 Parish Road.

· Sulphur - West Calcasieu Business Center, 500 A N. Huntington Street.

ALLEN PARISH

· Registrar of Voters Office, 105 N. Fifth Street, Oberlin.

BEAUREGARD PARISH

· Registrar of Voters Office, 204 S. Stewart Street, DeRidder.

CAMERON PARISH

· Cameron West Annex, 148 Smith Circle, Cameron.

· Grand Lake Library, 10200 Gulf Hwy., Grand Lake. ENDS SATURDAY, JUNE 27.

· Hackberry Community Center, 980 Main St., Hackberry. FROM MONDAY, JUNE 29 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, JULY 1.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

· Registrar of Voters Office, 302 N. Cutting Ave., Jennings.

VERNON PARISH

· Annex, 301 E. Courthouse Street, Leesville.

