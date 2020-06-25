Early voting continues through July 4

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Early voting for the July 11 election is continuing through July 4.
Early voting takes place from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily at various locations, with the exception of Sunday, June 28. You will be able to early vote on the July 4 holiday.
The July 11 election is Louisiana’s presidential primary ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
VOTING LOCATIONS
CALCASIEU PARISH
· Lake Charles – Calcasieu Parish Courthouse, 1000 Ryan Street.
· Moss Bluff – Calcasieu Parish Library, 261 Parish Road.
· Sulphur - West Calcasieu Business Center, 500 A N. Huntington Street.
ALLEN PARISH
· Registrar of Voters Office, 105 N. Fifth Street, Oberlin.
BEAUREGARD PARISH
· Registrar of Voters Office, 204 S. Stewart Street, DeRidder.
CAMERON PARISH
· Cameron West Annex, 148 Smith Circle, Cameron.
· Grand Lake Library, 10200 Gulf Hwy., Grand Lake. ENDS SATURDAY, JUNE 27.
· Hackberry Community Center, 980 Main St., Hackberry. FROM MONDAY, JUNE 29 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, JULY 1.
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
· Registrar of Voters Office, 302 N. Cutting Ave., Jennings.
VERNON PARISH
· Annex, 301 E. Courthouse Street, Leesville.
